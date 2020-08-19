Welp, looks like Kanye West is on the Minnesota ballot

As reported by Minnesota Reformer, two young men were hanging around on the road to President Donald Trump’s Mankato rally on Monday, trying to drum up signatures to get West on the presidential ballot in Minnesota.

“When informed that they were speaking to the Reformer, they scurried away, saying they didn’t want their photo taken."

West has spoken briefly about his presidential platform with Forbes, including his belief that “Planned Parenthoods have been placed inside cities by white supremacists to do the Devil’s work,” and that the burgeoning coronavirus vaccine may be “the mark of the beast.”

He also told Forbes he has never voted in his life.

More recently, besides releasing an apparent campaign poster with a logo that reads “KANYE 2020 VISION,” the rapper has also been tweeting about his vision for a “Christion monitored version” of TikTok.

A VISION JUST CAME TO ME... JESUS TOK I WAS WATCHING TIK TOK WITH MY DAUGHTER AND AS A CHRISTIAN FATHER I WAS DISTURBED BY A LOT OF THE CONTENT BUT I COMPLETELY LOVED THE TECHNOLOGY — ye (@kanyewest) August 17, 2020

Also, eating Chick-fil-A with Steve Harvey.

Me and Steve Harvey was hungry pic.twitter.com/0DtEdcPh8V — ye (@kanyewest) August 18, 2020

But not before these guys sang grace, as is tradition before eating at Chick-fil-A with Steve Harvey.

Dan and Bubba Cathy giving grace at Chick Fil A�� pic.twitter.com/TigBlw5yrq — ye (@kanyewest) August 18, 2020

While it’s hard to keep track of West’s movements and intentions from moment to moment, it does appear as though he's going to wind up on presidential ballots. MPR reports that on Tuesday, his "associates" submitted paperwork and signatures to get him on the ballot as an independent in Minnesota. The state requires 2,000 signatures; the ones turned in for West's campaign are currently under review.

MPR reports two women wearing shirts that read "Let the Voters Decide" were getting signatures at the St. Paul Farmers Market this past weekend, though hiding who the signatures were for. Let the Voters Decide is based in California and run by Mark Jacoby, who has done work for the Republican Party of California.

Jacoby also has a rich political history -- of voter registration fraud.

The same company has collected signatures for the West campaign in Ohio, West Virginia, and Arkansas, according to the New York Times.

Earlier this month, Lane Ruhland, a lawyer who has worked for the Trump campaign, delivered signatures to the Wisconsin election office on the West campaign’s behalf. Chuck Wilton, a listed convention delegate for Trump in Vermont, is also an elector with West’s campaign.

Trump himself has suggested that it “shouldn’t be hard” for West to siphon votes from his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden.

“Corrupt Joe has done nothing good for Black people!” he said at a press conference last month.

And – until fairly recently – West has been an ardent Trump supporter himself. He has previously referred to the president as “his brother.”

In a statement released just after signatures for West were submitted, DFL Party Chair Ken Martin made it clear the party thinks West is in this race purely as a spoiler.

“Donald Trump doesn’t think he can win this election fair and square after his failure to contain COVID-19 brought about mass deaths across America and crashed the economy," Martin said, "so his cronies are trying to get Kanye West on the ballot in a pathetic attempt to pull votes from Joe Biden and steal this election for Trump. The DFL Party is reviewing all available options for defending the integrity of our elections.”