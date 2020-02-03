Welcome to the… ballpark? Guns N’ Roses to rock Target Field in July

If “you” are a member of Guns N’ Roses, you’ll be rocking through a set of your acerbic oldies while avoiding eye contact with your bandmates at Target Field in Minneapolis. If you’re not in G N’ R (‘sup, Buckethead?), you can buy a ticket to see the reunited rockers sing about that sweet child o' theirs.

Axl, Slash, Duff and their crew announced dates for the 2020 extension of their Not in This Lifetime tour this morning, and that includes a stop at the Twins stadium. Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 7, at noon.

The last time G N’ R passed through town they played the much larger U.S. Bank Stadium. Remember that show? No? That’s OK, you have the internet and can read our review.

I feel like I should mention that “Patience” was used in an ad during the Super Bowl ad last night? People seem to care about that kind of thing. OK, “Patience” was used in an ad during the Super Bowl last night.