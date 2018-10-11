Weezer and Pixies coming to Xcel in March 2019

Well, technically I guess March 30, 2019, will actually be your lucky day, since that’s when the concert’s happening. (Related: Doesn’t “2019” look crazy typed out like that? The future just keeps on happening.)

Although the alt-rock survivors essentially transformed themselves into a meme earlier this year by covering everymillennial’s favorite beached yacht-rock jam, Toto’s “Africa,” Rivers Cuomo etc. have somehow retained corporeal form and will continue to appear in concert venues.

Want tickets? Hurry boy, they're waiting at Ticketmaster for you—or will be as of 10 a.m. October 19.

Today, Weezer also released a video for "Can't Knock The Hustle" (Jay-Z, call your lawyer), the first track from their upcoming full-lentgth, The Black Album. (No really, Jay, call your lawyer). The clip stars Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz and it looks a little something like this.

A snarky Gen-Xer with a long memory might note that bringing Pixies on tour with them is least Weezer could do since “Undone—The Sweater Song” totally, uh, “borrows” elements from Pixies’ “I Bleed.” (Though Cuomo claims he was actually ripping off Metallica.) Good thing there are no snarky Gen-Xers around here.

Oh, and if you’d like to listen to some some songs from 1982 that aren’t “Africa,” we’ve got a few suggestions here.