We tried interviewing Pitbull ahead of his St. Paul concert. It did not go well.

On Friday, two superstars will hit Xcel Energy Center for a night of hits and hip-shaking -- rap party-starter Pitbull and Enrique "King of Latin Pop" Iglesias!

Pitbull, aka Mr. Worldwide, is a titan of entertainment. From his hits ("Timber," "Give Me Everything") to his entrepreneurial savvy (endorsements for Bud Light, Kodak, Dr. Pepper, and many more, plus his own vodka and clothing lines), this biggity boy is truly a diggity dog.

Ahead of tomorrow's big show, we wanted to see what makes Pitbull tick. Surprisingly, the 36-year-old celeb gives journalists unparalleled access via his Pitbull After Dark Party Cruise website, where a chat function awaits curious scribes, like me.

Pitbull, a noted prankster, didn't make our conversation easy, often pretending he was someone else entirely before ending the interview abruptly. But we still managed to gab about the tour, his new album Climate Change, and even the Miami playboy's sex life.

Enjoy our conversation with the one and only Mr. Worldwide!

(You might want to hit the zoom-in button on your browser; the text of our Pitbull interview is frustratingly small)