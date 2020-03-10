The veteran indie-pop sister act is set to headline the 2020 edition of Rock the Garden on June 20, topping a notably female-focused lineup that's brought to you by the folks at the Walker Art Center and 89.3 the Current.

Also on the main stage will be Brittany Howard, the lead singer of Alabama Shakes, who’s currently rocking solo; local art-poppers Poliça, who've recently returned with a new album, When We Stay Alive; the Turkish psych-rockers Altin Gün, and the Oregon trio Joseph.

Over on the Garden Stage, two of the Twin Cities best younger acts, Gully Boys and Dua Saleh, are joined by indie-rocker Jay Som.

At a time when many big festivals are facing justifiable and overdue criticism for loading their stages with men, dudes, boys, and fellas, RTG's roster of female and non-binary performers is a welcome corrective.

Tickets are on sale now if you’re a Walker or Current member for $69 (yeah, yeah, ha ha ha). The sale opens up to the general public on March 13 at 10 a.m. for $74. And, of course, there are always VIP Skybox tix for you big-spenders, which will run you $300.

How does this year’s slate compare to past RTGs? Too soon for us to say, perhaps. But check out our definitive 2018 ranking of Rock the Garden lineups and decide for yourself.