We found the Minnesota company that made Lizzo's giant inflatable VMA ass

Burnsville-based Landmark Creations designed and created the enormous balloon butt that quaked as Lizzo performed "Truth Hurts" and "Good as Hell" inside New Jersey's Prudential Center, but the doubling down of local angles was pure coincidence.

"The Minnesota connection was just luck on our part,” says Stephanie Meacham, Landmark's VP of operations. "It was really cool to watch it."

Lizzo's creative team approached Landmark -- whose past clients include Ariana Grande, Florida Georgia Line, Katy Perry, David Byrne, and even Oprah -- two weeks ahead of the VMAs with the thong-clad booty concept, Meacham says. The 33-year-old inflatables manufacturer quickly got, er, cracking on the 12-foot-high, 25-foot-wide, 120-pound prop. It's not the company's first butt.

"A lot of our creatures have had booties, but this is the first standalone," Meacham laughs, adding that Landmark pivoted toward high-end stage visuals about five years ago. The company's massive inflatables make for logistically savvy concert visuals, she explains, since they can be deflated for easy transport (despite what you've read in The Onion). "I don’t know whether Lizzo will be taking this anywhere else, but she certainly could," Meacham says.

That might be wise, considering Lizzo and her giant inflatable ass wowed the VMAs crowd, City Pages' breathless critic, and, apparently, pop royalty Rihanna.

"[Rihanna] DM'ed me to tell me that I performed good," Lizzo told Entertainment Weekly. "She said I fucked the stage like it was my side bitch. Don't get mad, Rihanna. I am not trying to blow up your spot, but that was a hard-ass line! I might take that line."

Check out Landmark's work in all its fan-twerked glory: