We asked Twitter for music hot takes -- here are the 12 hottest

A tweet of mine from Saturday sent me down a thread full of claims, ones that spurred conversations that lasted for the entire day. The question was simple: Give me a music hot take that you firmly believe in.



The total number of responses approached triple digits, and the takes were all over the board, ranging from the safer “Bohemian Rhapsody is a top song ever" to what you’re about to see. Have your own scorching music hot take? Let's hear it in the comments.

12.

@timfaklis R.E.M.'s Total body of work (8 albums that are exceptional) blow the Beatles away, and it's not close — Fenwick T (@Fenwick100) January 7, 2017

Beatles fanatics will be quick to defend that band's 12-LP-deep discography.



11.

Bob Dylan is very overrated https://t.co/teJOe9Z9Fm — William Bohl (@BreakTheHuddle) January 7, 2017



This will especially get the local readers going.



10.

Run The Jewels is going surpass Outkast as the greatest hip-hop duo of all time. https://t.co/cfwtlAQAcf — Dvn Btn (@dvnbtn) January 7, 2017

They’re off to a great start, but haven’t hit anything near the levels of Stankonia, Speakerboxx/The Love Below, or ATLiens. Also, Black Star, Gang Starr, Mobb Deep, Method Man & Redman all still exist in the history books.



9.

There are hundreds of guitarists more talented than Jimi Hendrix https://t.co/A9E5yOTN4C — Brad Hill ❄️�� (@CaliforniaJag) January 7, 2017

Maybe some of his live shows displayed a bit of sloppy play. Maybe you could argue he isn’t the best ever. But ... hundreds?



8.

@timfaklis Dark Side of the Moon is the 2nd most overrated album of all time. The first? Revolver. — Chris Swanson (@SwanInSaintPaul) January 7, 2017

Both albums made Rolling Stone’s Top 50 best albums of all-time. Revolver was No. 3. This take is steaming.



7.

Beyonce is a good entertainer with a terrible voice. https://t.co/Q7dxFLTYb5 — ����Aaron (@ArevFTW) January 7, 2017

It’s one thing to find Beyoncé’s music artificial and boring. But a terrible voice?



6.

Trap Queen is the greatest song of all time. https://t.co/o15CRzlumu — Ryan Rinehart (@RRinehart2012) January 7, 2017

This loses a couple spots because it’s probably a joke. It makes it to No. 6 on the off chance it’s a real opinion.



5.

Yeezus best album of all time RT @timfaklis Give me a music hot take that you firmly believe in. — Adrian ���� (@FroesOverHoes) January 7, 2017

This album was a highly regarded album across the board. Still, no.



4.

Alien Ant Farm is highly underrated. https://t.co/EWVGC32GYu — Childish Pandito (@PandaPete21) January 7, 2017

Yes, the band that covered "Smooth Criminal" in 2000. That band.



3.

@timfaklis Radiohead would be pretty cool if they hired a singer. — SlowBreak (@AverageJer) January 7, 2017

It’s hard to have this opinion, especially as long as “Reckoner” exists



2.

@kylerayner8 @AverageJer Im actually fine with Yorke, but cant stand Plant. — Senorbum (@senorbum) January 7, 2017

GUYS.

1.

No. Just, no.