Earlier this morning, we learned that Dr. Michael T. Schulenberg agreed to pay $300,000 as part of a civil settlement with federal prosecutors. According to federal warrants, Schulenberg had admitted to prescribing pain killers for Prince’s drummer, Kirk Johnson, with knowledge that the drugs would be passed along to Prince.

And just now, the Carver County attorney’s office, which has been investigating Prince’s death for nearly two years now, announced that there would be no criminal charges filed.

But on to the good news: There’s music to help us cope with that grim reportage. Warner Bros. has released Prince’s 1984 studio recording of “Nothing Compares 2 U,” a song later recorded by the Prince-assembled group the Family, and that became a 1990 hit for Sinead O’Connor. The track is available through digital retailers now, and will come out as a 7-inch on May 25.

There’s also a video showcasing previously unreleased clips of Prince rehearsing with the Revolution in the ’80s. Dig if u will.

Prince recorded this track in his Eden Prairie facility, “the Warehouse,” with engineer Susan Rogers. He plays all the instruments with the exception of a saxophone part later contributed by Eric Leeds, and his lead vocals are augmented by backup from St. Paul Peterson and Susannah Melvoin, singers for the Family.

This Saturday is the second anniversary of Prince's unexpected death due to a fentanyl overdose. There will be celebrations of his life and music throughout the Twin Cities. We gathered up a guide to some of the best here.