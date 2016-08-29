Watch the Dixie Chicks' powerful Prince tribute at the MN State Fair
The Dixie Chicks have been playing a killer cover Prince's "Nothing Compares 2 U" since the Purple One died in April. So, did they bust it out Saturday and Sunday in Prince's home state?
You better believe it. Check out the Chicks' emotional tribute to Prince at the Minnesota State Fair, complete with shimmering purple backdrop and giant, glowing Love Sign.
Need another reason to love the Chicks? Their current DCX MMXVI tour features images of Donald Trump sporting devil horns, because they rule and he's the goddamn devil.