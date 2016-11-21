Watch Prince's sister emotionally accept AMA on his behalf [VIDEO]

That was the case at Sunday's American Music Awards, where the late superstar won in the Best Soundtrack category for 1984's Purple Rain, besting Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Suicide Squad: The Album.

Accepting the award on Prince Rogers Nelson's behalf was his half-sister, Tyka Nelson.

“Prince defied the odds,” she said from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. “A black teen in Minneapolis with a goal to electrify the world, he had the courage to be different. With his vision and God given talent, he is still one of the world’s most respected and loved artists. What he told me was that he wanted to be known as the world’s most prolific songwriter. With 984 titles to his credit and counting he has done just that. In the words of Prince, ‘With love, honor, and respect for every living thing in the universe separation ceases and we all become one being singing one song.’ On behalf of Prince, our wonderful friend, teacher, and brother, I humbly accept this award.”

Nelson name-dropped her other siblings, then concluded with a message for her late brother:

“We’ll keep this for you at Paisley Park until we see you again. This is for you.”

Prince has a memorable history with the AMAs.

Purple Rain actually won 31 years in the Favorite Pop/Rock Album and Favorite Soul/ R&B album fields, but AMA metrics (“album and digital single sales, radio airplay, streaming, social activity, and touring") meant it was eligible for this year's prize.

In Novemeber 2015, the Purple One dazzled with a daring guitar necklace; it was one of his final TV appearances before his death in April. In 1985, he performed "Puple Rain" during the broadcast with his band, the Revolution -- check it out below.