Watch MN Orchestra's powerful halftime tribute to Prince at U.S. Bank Stadium
The dopes over at NBC didn't show the Minnesota Orchestra's powerful tribute to Prince during halftime of Sunday's Vikings vs. Packers showdown, the first-ever regular season game at U.S. Bank Stadium.
The dopes over at City Pages are here to right that wrong by posting what Sunday Night Football ignored. The Prince bit begins around the 4-minute mark; the orchestra scored assists -- which could be construed as a misguided football pun, but know about sports 'n' stuff -- from members of New Power Generation plus Jearlyn and Jevetta Steele.
Also of note from last night: This amazing Prince/Packers conspiracy theory has emerged.
Comments
More from Music
Sponsor Content