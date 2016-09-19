Watch MN Orchestra's powerful halftime tribute to Prince at U.S. Bank Stadium

The dopes over at City Pages are here to right that wrong by posting what Sunday Night Football ignored. The Prince bit begins around the 4-minute mark; the orchestra scored assists -- which could be construed as a misguided football pun, but know about sports 'n' stuff -- from members of New Power Generation plus Jearlyn and Jevetta Steele.

Also of note from last night: This amazing Prince/Packers conspiracy theory has emerged.