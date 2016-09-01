Watch Metallica's entire U.S. Bank Stadium show seamlessly spliced together from 77 (!) YouTube clips [VIDEO]

The notoriously copyright protectin' band livestreamed their rare 2016 gig. But sadly the audio-only feed didn't capture the sight of the fireworks-blasting finale or Kirk Hammett's guitar-gasm facial expressions as he glided across the stage during his solos.



After the show, Gomes, webmaster for French Metallica fan site Master of Collectors, scoured YouTube for clips of the spectacularly loud affair. In an act of true heroism, the Metallica votary piecemealed 77 (!) fan videos together, setting them to the audio from the live stream so we can (basically) watch the nearly 2.5-hour show in our living rooms.

"Yes, the audio track is the one from the live stream broadcast the day of the concert," Gomes says. "I watched all videos available on YouTube — 77 in everything — and I assembled them to best fit [the audio]."

So crush a beer can on your forehead, crank your laptop speakers to 11, and enjoy one of the most anticipated Twin Cities shows in years without paying StubHub prices.