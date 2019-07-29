Watch Lizzo’s sensational 'Tiny-Ass' Desk Concert for NPR

Well, the wait is finally over. Lizzo’s in-studio mini-concert for NPR is finally online for your audio and video delectation. Dressed in glorious bright orange, the Minneapolis-nurtured star romps through three of her best-loved songs: over-the-top soul ballad "Cuz I Love You," sleeper hit "Truth Hurts," and ubiquitous summer jam "Juice."

As you might expect, the moments between songs, where Lizzo’s personality spills over what she consistently calls the “tiny-ass desk,” are as entertaining as the music itself. But we won’t spoil any of that for ya.

In other Lizzo news, she signed a big publishing deal, told People about her reaction to when “Truth Hurts” initially stiffed as a single, outlined her conditions for appearing on The Bachelorette (grapes and thongs are involved), and has been back in the studio. Oh, and can’t forget this: She released a video for her dynamite Missy Elliott collab “Tempo.” Here it is:

By the way, did we mention that Lizzo used to live here? That’s right, we did. But did we mention it often enough? If you need to catch up on her Minnesota origin story, dip back in to our April cover feature here.