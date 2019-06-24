comScore
Watch Lizzo win over Rihanna, rest of the universe at BET Awards

Monday, June 24, 2019 by Jay Boller in Music
So far, 2019 feels like an endless victory lap for Lizzo, the Minneapolis-launched rapper/singer/flautist whose quest for pop superstardom is pretty damn complete. 

But the real-life Melissa Jefferson just keeps bringing it. Consider Sunday's BET Awards performance of Cuz I Love You cut "Truth Hurts," which saw Lizzo—decked out in sexy bridal gear—descend from a mountainous wedding cake and twerk as she rips a flute solo, all while not missing a vocal beat. 

See for yourself: 

Did our locally connected queen slay? That much should be obvious. More telling is the clap-tastic approval Lizzo earned from Rihanna, who rules pop on a god-level tier alongside Beyoncé and Taylor Swift. 

See: 

Lizzo's protracted victory lap will pass through Minneapolis' Armory on Oct. 9 and Oct. 11. Both shows are extremely sold out. 

Comments

