Watch Lizzo win over Rihanna, rest of the universe at BET Awards

But the real-life Melissa Jefferson just keeps bringing it. Consider Sunday's BET Awards performance of Cuz I Love You cut "Truth Hurts," which saw Lizzo—decked out in sexy bridal gear—descend from a mountainous wedding cake and twerk as she rips a flute solo, all while not missing a vocal beat.

See for yourself:

Did our locally connected queen slay? That much should be obvious. More telling is the clap-tastic approval Lizzo earned from Rihanna, who rules pop on a god-level tier alongside Beyoncé and Taylor Swift.

See:

Had to make a gif of Rihanna applauding Lizzo, I now release the gif into the wild, for the benefit of the human race: pic.twitter.com/qxBY2jEbVt — James Moran (@jamesmoran) June 24, 2019

Lizzo's protracted victory lap will pass through Minneapolis' Armory on Oct. 9 and Oct. 11. Both shows are extremely sold out.

