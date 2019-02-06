Watch Lizzo perform 'Juice' on 'The Tonight Show,' completely win over Fallon

Did the rocketing, Minneapolis-launched star provide a rump-shaking, ass-slapping good time? You better believe it. But don't take our word for it:

Folks! She turned into a dang disco ball.

The performance clearly tickled Fallon, who giddily exclaimed afterward: "That is how you do it! Show-stopper! Standing ovation! Not bad! Oh, unbelievable!"

Hitting up The Tonight Show was the latest publicity stop as Lizzo gears up for the release of Cuz I Love You, her new album that's due out April 19 via Atlantic Records.

On Sunday, Lizzo appeared in New York Magazine under the headline "It’s Just a Matter of Time Till Everybody Loves Lizzo" (the spread features some striking butt photography). Last week, she treated The Ellen DeGeneres Show to a live rendition of "Juice."

Lizzo, 30, has come a very long way since winning our humble Picked to Click prize back in 2013.