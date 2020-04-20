Watch Lizzo cover Sam Cooke, give COVID-ravaged nation hope

That's where, while locked down on COVID-19 quarantine, the real-life Melissa Jefferson joined Saturday's star-studded One World: Together At Home benefit concert-ish-type-thing, which raised $128 million for the World Health Organization's coronavirus-fighting efforts.

Lizzo's musical contribution? A cover of Sam Cooke's "A Change Is Gonna Come," featuring billowy organ, metronomic percussive clacks, and Lizzo singing the bejesus outta the 1964 soul classic.

But don't take our word for it:

"Thank you to everyone working hard to keep us safe, thank you to everyone staying home and keeping themselves safe," Lizzo said after the performance. "I love you, we got this, we'll get through this together."

Billboard and Keith Urban approved. Meanwhile, the New York Post deemed the entire event "lousy," for some reason. Other One World performers included: Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Stevie Wonder, the Rolling Stones, and Billie Eilish.

Here's hoping we can soon return to the days of gathering en masse to watch Lizzo perform alongside a giant inflatable ass.