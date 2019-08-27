Watch Lizzo, backed by a giant inflatable ass, absolutely crush it at the VMAs
Lizzo has severely compromised City Pages' natural (and necessary!) inclination toward snark. It brings me no particular joy to fawn over her every ass twerk and flute blast, but dammit, she's just that undeniable, and the career wins keep stacking up.
MTV's Video Music Awards ceremony Monday served as yet another showcase for Lizzo, the Minnesota-launched rapper/singer whose quest for superstardom seems complete by now. The real-life Melissa Jefferson, 31, didn't win the Push Artist of the Year (she lost to teen goth-pop phenom Billie Eilish), though she made a triumphant case for herself with a knockout medley performance inside New Jersey's Prudential Center.
Backed by dancers and a giant, quaking, inflatable rump, Lizzo tore through "Truth Hurts" -- her surprise 2016 track that's currently winning over politicians and rocketing up the charts -- and "Good as Hell" -- her feel-good anthem from that same year -- as she oozed with trademark charisma. Queen Latifah nodded approvingly from the crowd.
Midway through the four-minute performance, Lizzo took a moment to deliver the de-facto Lizzo thesis statement.
"I'm tired of the bullshit, and I don't have to know your story to know that you're tired of the bullshit, too," she told the audience. "It's so hard to love yourself in a world that doesn't love you back, am I right? So I wanna take this opportunity right now to just feel good as hell, because you deserve to feel good as hell -- we deserve to feel good as hell!"
See for yourself:
And be sure to check out our recent cover story on how life in Minnesota prepared Lizzo for fame.