MTV's Video Music Awards ceremony Monday served as yet another showcase for Lizzo, the Minnesota-launched rapper/singer whose quest for superstardom seems complete by now. The real-life Melissa Jefferson, 31, didn't win the Push Artist of the Year (she lost to teen goth-pop phenom Billie Eilish), though she made a triumphant case for herself with a knockout medley performance inside New Jersey's Prudential Center.

Backed by dancers and a giant, quaking, inflatable rump, Lizzo tore through "Truth Hurts" -- her surprise 2016 track that's currently winning over politicians and rocketing up the charts -- and "Good as Hell" -- her feel-good anthem from that same year -- as she oozed with trademark charisma. Queen Latifah nodded approvingly from the crowd.

Midway through the four-minute performance, Lizzo took a moment to deliver the de-facto Lizzo thesis statement.

"I'm tired of the bullshit, and I don't have to know your story to know that you're tired of the bullshit, too," she told the audience. "It's so hard to love yourself in a world that doesn't love you back, am I right? So I wanna take this opportunity right now to just feel good as hell, because you deserve to feel good as hell -- we deserve to feel good as hell!"

See for yourself:

