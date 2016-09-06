Watch Lauryn Hill honor Prince with 'Nothing Compares 2 U' cover at First Ave

Backed by a full band, horn section, and backup singers, Hill delivered a soulful rendition of "Nothing Compares 2 U," Prince's 1985 song written for the Family that would be made famous by Sinéad O'Connor five years later.

The Prince-Hill connection ran deeper than music. Here's mutual friend/former adviser to President Obama Van Jones describing their relationship to CNN in April:

"[Prince] had found out that Lauryn had gotten in some trouble and the first thing he wanted to know was, 'Where are her kids and what can we do to help.' This is just how he was. I guarantee you, anybody struggling, anywhere in the world, he was sending checks, he was making phone calls."

Prince was not permitted to speak publicly about his numerous philanthropic acts because of his Jehovah's Witness faith. Jones continued:

"But he did not want it to be known publicly and he did not want us to say it. But I'm going to say it, because the world needs to know that it wasn't just the music. The music was one way he tried to help the world, but he was helping every single day of his life."

And here's Hill last night at the Purple One's palace: