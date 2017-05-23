Jesse Larson, who gigs around town in the funk group #MPLS, has nodded to his home state in previous episodes, performing the Time's "Jungle Love" and Bob Dylan's "Make You Feel My Love."

But for the finale, he turned to a song from the man who once hired him to join Judith Hill's band, dueting with his team captain Adam Levine on “Let's Go Crazy,” which gave our hometown guy an opportunity to flex his guitar chops. (As for Adam's performance -- well, let's just say maroon and purple aren't quite the same color.)

Larson also premiered a new song by Chris Stapleton last night: “Woman.” Larson had just performed another song by the country star, "I Was Wrong," last week, along with “Tennessee Whiskey," a country chestnut Stapleton overhauled a few years back.

Larson also did a number on the Doobie Brothers' “Takin' It to the Streets.”



Busy night! We'll find out if all that hard work paid off tonight, when the Season 12 winner is announced.