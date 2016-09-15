Watch Bully rock jumpsuits, a samurai sword during cover of Sum 41's 'Fat Lip'

She was the perfect age to appreciate the diet rebellion of the song, and it shows in her band Bully’s nostalgic interpretation of Sum 41’s shit-eating breakthrough single “Fat Lip.”

As part of The A.V. Club’s ongoing cover series A.V. Undercover, Bully headed to the Onion offspring’s offices to sneer and pogo dance like they were in the crowd at Warped Tour 2002. Joined by Fake Limbs singer Stephen Sowley, Bognanno donned a jumpsuit and brandished a wakizashi sword to give what may be the most spirited rendition in the longstanding series’s history.

“We just felt a really strong personal connection to the song lyrically,” Bognanno said facetiously in an accompanying interview to coincide with the video's Wednesday drop. Guitarist Clayton Parker went on to add that the band listens to “Fat Lip” “at least 20 times” every single tour.

If you’re concerned about preserving the artistic integrity of early-aughts pop-punk, this may not be the video for you. It’s certainly not the most schooled cover of all time -- a fact that the ever-insightful YouTube commenters have noticed -- but watching the Nashville come-ups lose themselves in a high-school-band-style homage to the Sums is goddamn bliss.

Bully played Summit's Backyard Bash last week at the St. Paul brewery, and they're still touring hard in support of last year's blazing debut, Feels Like. Check out the song below, and for more Minnesota-sponsored A.V. Club covers, see also Har Mar Superstar’s recent takes on Built to Spill and Prince from earlier this summer.