Watch Bruno Mars, Morris Day & the Time pay tribute to Prince at the Grammys [VIDEO]
Sunday's 59th annual Grammy Awards promised an "unforgettable tribute" to Prince and delivered, well, Bruno Mars performing costumed karaoke and an abridged set from Morris Day and the Time.
Mourning-tinged internet reaction policy dictates adjectives like "stirring" and "astonishing," but "passable" is more appropriate. For their part, Morris Day and the Time at least worked the stilted crowd at L.A.'s Staples Center with "Jungle Love" and the "The Bird."
#TheTime opens up for the @prince #Grammys Tribute! pic.twitter.com/KLL9sZTdh6— Rick Daniels (@OnAirWithRick) February 13, 2017
Then, the big moment.
Was Bruno Mars present onstage, wearing a Purple Rain-era blouse (Blue Ivy wore it better) and belting out Prince's "Let's Go Crazy"? Absolutely. Was it particularly spirited or touching? You be the judge.
Mars, clearly a gifted artist, takes us through the boiler-plate machinations of the song; extended guitar heroics, clearly red meat for Grammy viewers, made an obligatory showing.
Yeah— Roberto Blizzard (@VeganYogaDude) February 13, 2017
RT@RJthaDon89
Bruno Mars the only person that could've pulled off a Prince tribute right pic.twitter.com/fRTdK2Vm2d #GRAMMYs #music
Here's our offical editorial positon, courtesy of live-tweeting City Pages music editor Keith Harris:
Yeah, I mean, I dunno guys. #GRAMMYs— City Pages Music (@citypagesmusic) February 13, 2017
In other Prince news, you can now stream the later superstar's discography from most major music-streaming services. A Purple Rain reissue was just announced; Prince 4Ever, due out June 9, is packed with goodies from the Paisley Park vault, including concert footage and unreleased music.
