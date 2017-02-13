Mourning-tinged internet reaction policy dictates adjectives like "stirring" and "astonishing," but "passable" is more appropriate. For their part, Morris Day and the Time at least worked the stilted crowd at L.A.'s Staples Center with "Jungle Love" and the "The Bird."

Then, the big moment.

Was Bruno Mars present onstage, wearing a Purple Rain-era blouse (Blue Ivy wore it better) and belting out Prince's "Let's Go Crazy"? Absolutely. Was it particularly spirited or touching? You be the judge.

Mars, clearly a gifted artist, takes us through the boiler-plate machinations of the song; extended guitar heroics, clearly red meat for Grammy viewers, made an obligatory showing.

In other Prince news, you can now stream the later superstar's discography from most major music-streaming services. A Purple Rain reissue was just announced; Prince 4Ever, due out June 9, is packed with goodies from the Paisley Park vault, including concert footage and unreleased music.