To ring in 2018, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong led a diverse assortment of rock notables through a cover of the Replacements’ “Color Me Impressed,” which is now officially the 21st century “Auld Lang Syne.” (Thanks for the tip off, Stereogum.)

The band, which assembled at the NYC club Berlin, included Springsteen sideman Steven Van Zandt, Blondie’s Clem Burke, and Jesse Malin, as well as the Hold Steady’s Tad Kubler and the Replacements’ Tommy Stinson, both of whom were on hand to provide some salt of the earth Minnesotan authenticity.

Armstrong, of course, became a replacement Replacement himself when he joined Stinson and Paul Westerberg onstage at their Coachella reunion gig in 2014.

Armstrong’s sons jammed along on the Mats tune as well, and we must never forget that since their mom Adrienne (who shot the video below) is from The Bold North, these kids are therefore also essentially Minnesotans by blood.

Oh, and as long as we're talking about the Replacements, we should probably wish Paul Westerberg a happy belated. He turned 58 on New Year's Eve.