Warped Tour Day in Minnesota: What's Gov. Dayton's favorite pop-punk band?

The honorific distinction coincides with the Warped Tour's stop Sunday at Canterbury Park in Shakopee. The traveling pop-punk/emo/ska/hip-hop music festival is currently on its 24th and final run, which is partly why it's being recognized at the Capitol.

"Warped Tour has entertained over 350,000 music fans during its annual appearance in Minnesota," reads the proclamation Dayton signed on Wednesday. "Warped Tour will have appeared 22 years in a row in the greater Minneapolis/Saint Paul area; and Warped Tour actively provides a platform for up-and-coming artists to connect with new audiences."

By default, this may be the most punk-rock move of Dayton's political career. We asked the governor's office if Dayton, 71, has a favorite pop-punk band, but he's traveling and could not be reached for comment. If we had to hazard a guess ... it'd probably be the Descendents, considering Dayton's old-school leanings, storied family tree, and emphasis on higher education. Minnesota acts who've rocked past Warped Tours include Motion City Soundtrack (10 times!), Atmosphere, P.O.S, Mod Sun, and Koo Koo Kanga Roo.

So, who's coming to stir the teen/tween mosh pit at the final Minnesota-set Warped Tour? Some regulars (Less Than Jake, Simple Plan, Reel Big Fish, Mayday Parade, 3OH!3), plus loads of bands our all-ages readers could educate us about. Those who were hoping to see victory laps from vintage Warped bands (NOFX, Bad Religion, Sum 41, etc.) might be disappointed.

If you're looking to celebrate Warped Tour Day at the actual Warped Tour, tickets are still available at Down in the Valley record shops and online. The tour wraps up August 5 in West Palm Beach, Florida.