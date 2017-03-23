Warped Tour announces 2017 lineup that’s strangely ... cool?

Looking over the newly announced 2017 Warped Tour lineup, you’ll see plenty of familiar names, as always. But where last year the fest was rife with mall-punk veterans and ska perennials, this year's oldies acts are mostly respectable punk-rock lifers.

The Adolescents, T.S.O.L., Sick Of It All, Anti-Flag, the Dickies -- it's like a cool uncle's record collection will come to life this summer and travel to Shakopee to school the youth on punk history. Crowd-pleasing gore-masters GWAR will also be on hand to make a beautiful mess.

Even feminist hardcore group War on Women, hardly Warped fare at all, have signed on this year. Their rationale: "We feel like we’re in a unique position to infiltrate what could be a hostile environment, and ensure that women’s voices are heard."

It's almost like living in T****'s A*****a has brought a new seriousness to the Warped Tour. Worse things have happened! But are we really ready to live in a world where teen punks are too woke for ska?

Oh wait, there's Save Ferris. Whew.

Tickets to the July 23 fest at Canterbury Park run $38; they're now available online and at Golden Valley record shop Down in the Valley.

Here’s the full lineup, arranged in an order all you alphabet fans out there will pick up on and appreciate:

The Acacia Strain

The Adolescents

After The Burial

Alestorm

American Authors

Andy Black

Anti-Flag

The Ataris

Attila

Bad Cop, Bad Cop

Bad Omens

Barb Wire Dolls

Beartooth

Being As An Ocean

Blessthefall

Boston Manor

Candiria Carnifex

CKY

Counterparts

Courage My Love

Creeper

Dance Gavin Dance

Emmure

Farewell Winters

Feeki

Fire From The Gods

Fit For A King

Futuristic

The Gospel Youth

GWAR

Hands Like Houses

Hatebreed

Hawthorne Heights

Hundredth

I Prevail

Jule Vera

Knocked Loose

Memphis May Fire

Movements

Municipal Waste

Neck Deep

New Years Day

Our Last Night

Sammy Adams

Save Ferris

Separations

Sick Of It All

Silverstein

Stick To Your Guns

Sworn In

T.S.O.L.

Trophy Eyes

Valient Thorr

Watsky

William Control