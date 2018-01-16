Digital Prince will strut across the freshly renovated Target Center's 18-by-33-foot video screen on April 21 in Minneapolis. He'll be accompanied live by "a super-group of musicians" who performed with Classic Prince, according to Tuesday's press release. Tickets ($39-$199) go on sale Saturday via the Target Center box office and AXS.com.

Target Center's screen can't compete with the 68-by-120-foot behemoth at U.S. Bank Stadium, though it is "the largest center-hung arena scoreboard in the Upper Midwest," the highly specific Timberwolves organization reports. Prince, for comparison's sake, stood 5-foot-2.

Set to coincide with the second anniversary of Prince's death, PRINCE: Live on the Big Screen will be the "centerpiece" event of Celebration 2018, a series of Prince-related remembrances running from April 19-22. Ticket prices have yet to be announced; fans spent $500-$1,000 to attend the inaugural Celebration.

In other Prince news: Justin Timberlake will perform at Paisley Park during Super Bowl week, which may or may not anger Prince from beyond the grave. Should the Vikes reach the big game, they'll have to thank Meme Prince.