Wanna buy Prince's tropical island mansion?

But part of that estate is a tropical compound so magnificent bummers couldn't scientifically exist there: a 10,000-square-foot, six-bedroom, seven-bathroom beachside mansion sitting on 5.74 acres of the Turks and Caicos Islands.

And guess what? It can all be yours on July 12. That's when the so-called Turtle Tail Estate -- complete with tennis court, private beach, 200-foot dock, guest house, and surplus Prince lore -- will be auctioned off by Premiere Estates Auction Company.

"How do you value a masterpiece like the Mona Lisa?" Premiere Estates says in a press release, selling the place hard. "The value is ultimately determined by the market -- with a unique property like Prince’s Turks and Caicos estate, we anticipate significant interest and multiple bidders."

There's no starting bid, so interested parties are urged to submit their "highest and best" offers. A refundable $100,000 deposit is required to even submit a bid, thus keeping pranksters outta the mix; get all the auction deets here.

Apparently, the late superstar barely moved anything in after purchasing his slice of paradise in 2010, though a handful of Purple Rain artifacts made it across the ocean, a Christie's International Real Estate rep told TMZ in 2016. And your eyes aren't deceiving you: That magical lil' dynamo prioritized having the driveway painted purple.

In 2016, just a month after Prince died, Christie’s listed the mansion for $12 million, but no buyers emerged.

So, before you start bubble-wrapping lamps, what, exactly, are Turks and Caicos Islands? Located just north of Haiti and the Dominican Republic, they're tropical islands ruled by the United Kingdom. Most of the 30,000-ish residents live on the island of Providenciales, which is where Prince's house is located. Here's a funny aside: The capitol of Turks and Caicos Islands is a tiny island called Cockburn Town -- ouch!

Here's a photo tour of the ol' Prince place, courtesy of Premiere Estates.