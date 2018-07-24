Then Laura and Dave Hoenack, owner's of Hymie's Vintage Records on East Lake Street, have got a deal for you. The couple is selling the beloved 30-year-old Minneapolis record-shop biz, which they acquired from Jim "Hymie" Peterson 10 years ago.

The reason?

The Hoenacks, who both previously worked in education, would like to spend more time with their two young kids. Hymie's is doing well financially, Dave reports, and he intends to find a buyer who'll keep the shop humming right along. "My hope is someone comes in here and makes it magical in their own way," he adds. To be clear: Only the business is for sale; the building at 3820 E. Lake St. has been owned by local musician "Papa" John Kolstad since 1992, according to county records.

Wanna make an offer on Hymie's?

Hit up [email protected] You'd be buying one of the 10 best record stores in the Twin Cities, if you're to believe City Pages.