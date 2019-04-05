Wanna buy Duluth's Red Herring Lounge?

Launched by Bob Monahan in 2014, the Red Herring Lounge is one of the Twin Ports' only dedicated, mid-sized concert venues. Now it can be yours for $265,000.

"It has been a WILD RIDE to say the least...a ride I would not like to continue to ride, at this point," Monahan wrote last week via Facebook. "Bar ownership (throwing parties for a living) is a young person's game. There are PLENTY of reasons for this, many related to my own deficiencies as a business owner."

Included in the sale: The 5,200-square-foot downtown building from 1886, which was extensively rehabbed in when Monahan purchased the former Rocket Bar for $40,000 in 2012. After more than $350,000 in improvements, the brick-and-wood beam space now features a stage, a bar, a kitchen, a green room, and an office, plus a new roof, electric, plumbing, and HVAC.

Interested in keeping the Herring humming as a 300-capacity music venue? Equipment and inventory are available for an additional/negotiable cost, Monahan says.

In October, "intense financial distress" caused the bar owner to lay off the Herring's entire staff.

"I sort of sometimes feel as though I’m keeping the dream alive -- that big things are possible, that a bona fide music venue can exist here, which is still an extreme struggle," Monahan told City Pages in 2017.

The Red Herring will close for good on June 10; plans for a farewell bash are in the works. Click here to see the property listing for 208 E. 1st St.

Monahan plans to pivot fully into Hostel du Nord, which he opened five blocks down the road last fall. The 48-guest lodging destination is Duluth's "first and only" hostel.

"I have ZERO regrets," Monahan says of the Herring, "only a damn fine (and pricey) education and a TON of crazy, amazing memories (some more vivid than others) to show for it."