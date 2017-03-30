Wanna buy a song Bob Dylan wrote in 1961 about ‘Wisconson’?
Unlike certain other upper midwestern states, Wisconsin is really bad at reminding the world about the famous people who once lived there.
For instance, how often do you hear about how Bob Dylan stopped off for a spell in Madison in 1960, en route from Minneapolis to New York? Or that he spent time in summer camp there as a lad.
That short Sconnie stint inspired Dylan to scribble down some lyrics about "Wisconson" in November 1961, and that song’s handwritten lyrics go up for auction later today. Dylan never recorded the song, and he passed the lyrics along to another musician, his roommate Peter Crago. They're charming nonsense about dairy products and rural life and a place with the perfectly Dylanesque name “Wow Wow Toaster.”
Here’s a sample stanza:
I'll tune my banjo than the hills
And feast on milk and cream
And stamp my foot all thru the grass
And never know a care
Eaux Claires 2017 had damn well better end with an all-star singalong of "Wisconson."
So, how much would you pay for this Nobel-worthy doggerel? Maybe $2 million? Of course not. (Though that's what the handwritten lyrics to "Like a Rolling Stone" went for in 2014). The opening bid is $30,000, which I’m pretty sure is more than Wisconsin’s entire state budget for arts funding in FY 2017.
Just think, if Dylan had written a song called “Minnesoda” we’d have officially changed the state name by now.
In other Dylan news, he finally deigned to accept his Nobel Prize, on the condition that he be allowed to submit a taped lecture (a "BOB talk"?) rather than travel to Sweden. And tomorrow he releases his three-disc collection of pop standards, Triplicate, about which we might just have a little bit more to say soon.
Here, courtesy of Nate D. Sanders Auctions, are the handwritten lyrics.
And here's what those words look like typed out, creative misspellings retained.
Wisconson is the dairy state
I guess you all know well
I was in Wow Wow Toaster there
The truth to you I'll tell
It's milk & cheese & cream
I've known 'em all my days
I'm going back to my hometown I'm leaving right aways
I'm a heading out Wisconson ways
2000 miles to go
Madison, Milwakee set's my heart aglow
I'm a coming to that dairy state
My heart's a beating fast
I'll pick my banjo gently there
And twiddle my mustache
There's thoughts I left there long ago
One a coming now it seems
I'll tune my banjo than the hills
And feast on milk and cream
And stamp my foot all thru the grass
And never know a care
My homes in Wow Wow Toaster
And I'm a going there'
These people with you city ways
Are driving me insane to drink
My home's in Wisconson it's a better place I think
I've been in California
My home's in Wisconson
And I''m gonna own the town
