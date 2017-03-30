Wanna buy a song Bob Dylan wrote in 1961 about ‘Wisconson’?

For instance, how often do you hear about how Bob Dylan stopped off for a spell in Madison in 1960, en route from Minneapolis to New York? Or that he spent time in summer camp there as a lad.

That short Sconnie stint inspired Dylan to scribble down some lyrics about "Wisconson" in November 1961, and that song’s handwritten lyrics go up for auction later today. Dylan never recorded the song, and he passed the lyrics along to another musician, his roommate Peter Crago. They're charming nonsense about dairy products and rural life and a place with the perfectly Dylanesque name “Wow Wow Toaster.”

Here’s a sample stanza:

I'll tune my banjo than the hills

And feast on milk and cream

And stamp my foot all thru the grass

And never know a care

Eaux Claires 2017 had damn well better end with an all-star singalong of "Wisconson."

So, how much would you pay for this Nobel-worthy doggerel? Maybe $2 million? Of course not. (Though that's what the handwritten lyrics to "Like a Rolling Stone" went for in 2014). The opening bid is $30,000, which I’m pretty sure is more than Wisconsin’s entire state budget for arts funding in FY 2017.

Just think, if Dylan had written a song called “Minnesoda” we’d have officially changed the state name by now.

In other Dylan news, he finally deigned to accept his Nobel Prize, on the condition that he be allowed to submit a taped lecture (a "BOB talk"?) rather than travel to Sweden. And tomorrow he releases his three-disc collection of pop standards, Triplicate, about which we might just have a little bit more to say soon.

Here, courtesy of Nate D. Sanders Auctions, are the handwritten lyrics.

And here's what those words look like typed out, creative misspellings retained.

Wisconson is the dairy state

I guess you all know well

I was in Wow Wow Toaster there

The truth to you I'll tell

It's milk & cheese & cream

I've known 'em all my days

I'm going back to my hometown I'm leaving right aways

I'm a heading out Wisconson ways

2000 miles to go

Madison, Milwakee set's my heart aglow

I'm a coming to that dairy state

My heart's a beating fast

I'll pick my banjo gently there

And twiddle my mustache

There's thoughts I left there long ago

One a coming now it seems

I'll tune my banjo than the hills

And feast on milk and cream

And stamp my foot all thru the grass

And never know a care

My homes in Wow Wow Toaster

And I'm a going there'

These people with you city ways

Are driving me insane to drink

My home's in Wisconson it's a better place I think

I've been in California

My home's in Wisconson

And I''m gonna own the town