Vikings rushers, rap reunions, and manic scribbles in this week’s Top 5 MN music videos

It’s been a wild year, featuring more than 250 videos from more than 150 artists over the course of 51 entries. We’ve seen it all, from DIY finger-puppetry to big-budget extravaganzas, traipsing across an expanse of genres in the process.

Next week, we’ll take a moment aside to reflect on what we’ve seen and heard with our annual awards for best videos of the year. Then it’s time to put our heads down again and barrel onward into 2019.

The Rotation – “Might Slay”

Though MC Finding Novyon is out in California chasing his dreams, the Minneapolis rap supergroup the Rotation hasn’t disbanded, Their new heater of a single “Might Slay” reunites the team of rappers Finding Novyon, Dwynell Roland, and Devon Reason and producer Travis Gorman. Video director Jake Handegard of Morningside Films brings the Rotation to a neon flophouse where the talented foursome reconnect by trading verses. “Might Slay” comes from Gorman’s latest, Remember You Have to Die, which drops today.

Mirage Twins – “Dalvin Cook”

The Vikings’ 2017 second-round draft pick Dalvin Cook has yet to reach his full potential in the backfield, but the 210 lb. rusher is inspiring hope in a new generation. Rap duo Mirage Twins co-opt the running back’s name for their new single “Dalvin Cook.” The hyphy blur plays out over some of Cook’s greatest highlights, drawing a parallel between the twins and the up-and-coming back. Adam Dunn directs, drawing Mirage Twins ever closer to the athlete they shout out.

Ringout! – “Fer-De-Lance”

Ringout! comes back to life in scribbles and scrapes. The local garage rockers will release their second LP Songs in Walking Tempo on January 11, but to sweeten the pot, they’re also dropping a vinyl 7-inch of “Fer-De-Lance” with B side “Too Much.” The video for “Fer-De-Lance” is a string of doodles that imagines the band as hastily sketched mammals touring the planet. See them in human form at the Turf Club on January 12.

Emily Haavik & the 35s – “Ease Back”

Emily Haavik & the 35s took to the north woods to record their latest album Ease Back, and the earnest folk group headed back to that locale with director Michelle Truax for the title track’s video, seeking the same contemplative desolation that inspired their latest music. “We had beautiful snow and had a really wonderful time playing with the drone and playing terrible renditions of the track outside,” Haavik says of the recording session. “The song is sort of a love song but it's more about family, so we had the band members’ kids (and a pup) come and be a part of it with us.”

Dima Kash ft. Tha Rift – “Whoa's”

Dima Kash is ridin’ through Grand Theft Auto with his woahs. We’ve seen Kash’s skill with GTA in the past, but now the Russian-born rapper is back with another journey through the PS4 for this new video. This time, he’s bringing former FREE WIFI member Tha Rift along on his Rockstar-powered fantasy. In the video, the two gamers sip on lean, ride in Bentleys, and hit up the club, which you’ve gotta imagine costs less than getting permits for doing the same IRL.

