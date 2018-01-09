Varsity Theater, reopening in February, announces a cluster of new shows

After the venue’s then-owner, Jason McLean, was slammed with a set of sex abuse lawsuits in 2016, local and national bands cancelled shows at the historic Dinkytown theater and new bookings dried up completely. There were no concerts at the Varsity in 2017.

But last July, McLean, who'd since skedaddled off to California, sold the theater to Gaw Capital Partners, a Hong Kong real estate investment firm that announced its intention of returning live music to the Varsity. Booking giant Live Nation was enlisted to bring acts to the reopening theater.

Last December, the venue announced its first two shows—the Danish band New Politics in February and Andrew McMahon, former frontman of Something Corporate and Jack’s Mannequin, for an April date that's already sold out.

And yesterday the calendar filled in with seven new shows. The earliest Varsity concert is now scheduled for February 15, when Philly rapper PnB Rock is set to perform, though it's unclear still whether that'll be the reopened club's first show.

And if you want to work at the newly reopened Varsity, they're holding a job fair this Saturday. You can find more details here.

Here's the Varsity's schedule so far.



February 15 – PnB Rock

February 21 – Trevor Hall

February 22 – New Politics

March 2 – Rod Tuffcurls and the Bench Press

March 6 – Red

March 8 – The Oh Hellos

March 25 – Protest the Hero

April 8 – Todrick Hall

April 13 – Andrew McMahon (sold out)