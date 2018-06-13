On Tuesday, plans were unveiled for the historic theater's new life as a concert venue and event space. Minneapolis-based Interstate Parking Co. is finalizing a deal to purchase the property at 3022 Hennepin Ave., the Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal reports.

Interstate is proposing a full redesign of the Spanish Revival-style theater from 1927. Among the improvements outlined by Minneapolis' DJR Architecture: Restoring the vintage plaster walls and skyscape ceiling; replacing the floor; adding a new bar, kitchen, and bathrooms; and spiffing up the lobby and exterior. Here's a sneak peek, courtesy of DJR:

The newly remodeled Suburban would utilize a floor plan that's able to shift between events and concerts. Its live-music capacity would be between 450 and 600, the Biz Journal reports, placing it somewhere between the nearby Uptown VFW (400) and West Bank's Cedar Cultural Center (625). Down the block, the ol' Uptown Bar—site of wild concerts by the Replacements and Nirvana in the '80s and '90s—became an Apple Store (and a perfect metaphor for Uptown) in 2010.

Interstate's Suburban project requires approval from Minneapolis' Heritage Preservation Commission, which is set to address it next week. If it's green-lit, the freshly renovated Suburban could reopen by next spring or summer, the Biz Journal reports.

The building's current owner, Florida company Elion Partners, acquired it for $750,000 in 2014, according to county records.