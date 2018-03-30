For upwardly mobile young professionals, tiny dogs, baseball, and restaurants? Absolutely. But in terms of live music, the Minneapolis neighborhood is pretty much limited to ol' Bunker's.

Until Underground Music Cafe opens in late April. Located just around the block from Target Field, the new bar/venue will specialize in local coffee, beer, and wine, plus live music and wood-fired pizza, the Minneapolis-St. Paul Biz Journal reports.

Underground Music Cafe's vibe will be laid-back and family friendly, owner Ursula Shute tells the Biz Journal. There'll never be a cover for tunes, and Shute hopes to showcase upstart local musicians every day. "Eat well. Do Good. Make Music," reads the motto at Underground Music Cafe's other location near Como Park in Falcon Heights.

Underground Music Cafe will replace Scratch Burgers & Beer, which opened at 308 3rd Ave. N. in 2016. At about 3,600 square feet, Underground Music Cafe's North Loop outpost will be roughly triple the size of its sister space.

Does knowing hours of operation rock?

You bet it does. Shute expects Underground Music Cafe to be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, with Fridays and Saturdays going an extra hour.