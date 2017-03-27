Musically, it seems the answer includes some combination rap star ASAP Ferg, electro knob-twister Robert Delong, entrepreneurial rapper/songwriter Jon Bellion, and 2015 Picked to Click champions Bad Bad Hats.

All those acts -- plus a TBD Battle of the Bands winner -- were announced Monday for the University of Minnesota's annual Spring Jam concert. It all goes down April 22 at venerable ol' Lot 37, aka an OK place to park when attending events at Mariucci Arena. Tickets are $20-$25 for current Gophers, $40 for the rest of us; click here for more info.

But wait just a goddamn minute: Who is headliner ASAP Ferg? Glad you asked! He's the acclaimed 28-year-old Harlem MC who's been flirting with superstardom since his 2013 debut, Trap Lord. Minnesota photographer Adam DeGross, an occasional City Pages contributor, directed the music video for song "Uzi Gang" off Ferg's 2016 follow-up, Always Strive and Prosper.

The 2016 Spring Jam lineup featured R3hab, Jeremih, Misterwives, Bas, Cozz, Hustle Rose, and Goodnight Gorillas. Click here for more info -- including intel on free pancakes and a Ferris wheel -- about SJ '17.