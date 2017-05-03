Twin/Tone Records opens its video vault on YouTube

If you read our profile of the Suicide Commandos, you learned that Twin/Tone Records recently stirred out of its long hiatus to release the band's new album, and you saw a 1979 live clip of the Commandos in action. Those two things aren’t unrelated: The label has begun uploading some of its video archive to its YouTube channel over the past month, including that Suicide Commandos video.

That performance is from Marathon '80, aka M-80, a two-day "New-No-Now Wave Festival" held at the U of M Field House that you can read all about in Cyn Collins’ new history of the early Minneapolis punk and indie scene Complicated Fun (which we also reviewed today). And there's more M-80 where that came from: Here's the MN Rockestra closing day one with the Commandos song Collins named her book after.

The Twin/Tone channel also features a few Entry shows, from Safety Last, the Neglectors, the Dads and, from 1981, two sets by the Replacements.

If music videos of the alt-rock era are more your jam, clips from Run Westy Run, Zuzu's Petals, Babes in Toyland, and many more of the label's artists are up on YouTube.

That creepy doll seems like a good way to end this.