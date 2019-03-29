Engelbrektson was acting as tour manager for the Liverpool duo Her’s at the time of the accident. The band had finished a show in Phoenix and was headed to California for their final U.S. date. Both band members, Stephen Fitzpatrick and Audun Laadingdied, also died in the crash, as did the driver of the pickup truck who collided with them.

As a musician, Engelbrektson was best known as the bassist for Southside Desire, a soulful outfit fronted by his wife, Marvel Devitt. He also ran the independent record label Piñata Records. Engelbrektson worked as a soundman at venues around town, including the Hook & Ladder, Icehouse, First Avenue, and Turf Club.

But a rundown of Engelbrektson’s résumé hardly gives a full impression of his effect on the local scene. A tribute/fundraiser at Mortimer’s scheduled for Tuesday, April 2, has been dubbed “A Party for the Best Dude on Earth.” And really, if anyone in the Twin Cities ever had a bad word to say about Trevor Engelbrektson, we never heard it. When the news broke yesterday, social media was flooded with heartbroken testimonials from friends and acquaintances who are still struggling to process the sudden loss.

In addition to Devitt, Engelbrektson is survived by his two sons, Jules and Rigel. This post will be updated as further news about benefits and tributes is announced.