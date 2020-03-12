As the coronavirus (COVID-19) rages across the globe, health experts are urging our species to not gather in large numbers. Privy to those warnings are several acts that were supposed to visit St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center soon.

"The health and safety of our fans and the people who work with us is our greatest concern," folk-rock act the Lumineers said in a statement, postponing this Friday's Xcel show. "So, due to the escalating COVID-19 health concerns, we need to reschedule our upcoming shows in St. Paul and Omaha … we feel it is in the best interest of all involved at this time to follow the advice of health officials to limit gatherings of large crowds."

The Lumineers will now hit the Xcel on Sept. 24, assuming society is back to normal by then; original tickets will be honored or you can get a refund. Jason Aldean, the country superstar behind "Dirt Road Anthem," has postponed his Saturday show till Aug. 8. Thom Yorke, who was set to perform on April 5, is also postponing, though a new date has not been set. And further out, Reba McEntire, who was scheduled to play the Xcel on May 7, has postponed till July 23.

What does this mean for the rest of the Xcel's concert calendar? We asked!

"At this time, the Minnesota State Health Commissioner is not recommending the cancellation or postponement of any gathering such as those that would take place in the arena," Xcel Energy Center spokesperson Kelly McGrath says.

The Xcel currently still has the Eagles coming on Apr. 3-4.

In other pandemic-related concert postponement news...

Country superstar Kenny Chesney won't be bringing his Chillaxification Tour to U.S. Bank Stadium on May 2, but hopes to reschedule for a future date.

“In times of uncertainty, I won’t take chances with those I love," Chesney says in a statement.

Over at Target Center, Rage Against the Machine and Run the Jewels have postponed their May 11 and 12 shows to a TBD future date.

Country duo Dan + Shay will also be moving their April 10 Target Center show to a TBD date.

"It is a strange, strange time for all of us, but we felt this was the right thing to do," they said in a (under?)statement.

You ain't lying, Dan + Shay.

Purchased tickets will be honored or can be refunded for both Chesney and Dan + Shay, according to press releases.

And Billboard has reported that the international concert promoter Live Nation Entertainment will begin pulling its tours off the road starting this weekend and postponing all shows scheduled till the end of March. Live Nation just opened the new Fillmore in Minneapolis last month, and books shows throughout the Twin Cities.

We'll update this list as more announcements roll in.

The Wild and the Timberwolves, who respectively skate and hoop at the Xcel and Target Center, have both shut down their seasons, as have all other NHL and NBA teams. Same goes for the NCHC and WCHA. MLS is pushing its season back 30 days, meaning no home opener this Sunday for Minnesota United F.C. As for the Twins: The start of the MLB season will be delayed by "at least two weeks" and all remaining Spring Training games have been canceled.