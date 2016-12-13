But in essence that's what we got Tuesday morning, when troubled rap superstar Kanye West visited President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York City.

They grinned. They mugged. They hugged. They ... trolled us all? What's happening? Why? Fuck.

"We've been friends for a long time": Kanye West and President-elect Trump appear together at Trump Tower https://t.co/QoofBJzY1x pic.twitter.com/DK6z1P9LhG — CNN (@CNN) December 13, 2016

Few words were spoken at this high-level summit of narcissists.

"We've been friends for a long time," says Trump, nodding. "Life. We discussed life."

Blank stare from Yeezy, arms folded.

Kanye, are you still planning on running for president in 2020, asks a reporter, a once-crazy scenario that now just sorta makes sense.

Kanye, don't you have anything to say, asks another reporter.

"I just wanna take a picture right now," he responds.

Trump and Kanye hug. Trump says "take care of yourself, I'll see you soon." The world fucking burns.

Last month Kanye, who's going through some stuff right now, said he would have voted for "absolutely genius" Donald Trump ... had he bothered to vote at all.

With Trump's cabinet already stocked with threats to our country, both in terms of qualifications and/or ideologies, it's unclear if there's any space left for West.