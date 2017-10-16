Triple Rock Social Club is closing
Triple Rock Social Club, one of the most popular small music venues in the Twin Cities, will close for business later this year.
Triple Rock announced the sad news in a Facebook post published Monday afternoon.
Opened as a bar in 1998, Triple Rock has been hosting concerts since 2003. Since then, it's hosted thousands of punk, metal, indie rock, and hip-hop acts.
The "T-Rock," as some regulars knew it, has never hurt for acts wanting to play there. Not even now: A glance at the venue's calendar shows concerts booked almost nightly through the end of October, and a few already scheduled for November.
The bar/venue was owned by husband-and-wife duo Erik and Gretchen Funk.
A search of Hennepin County property records shows the building itself was constructed in 1901, and is owned by Yellow Crown Inc., based in St. Paul.
