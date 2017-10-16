Triple Rock announced the sad news in a Facebook post published Monday afternoon.

Opened as a bar in 1998, Triple Rock has been hosting concerts since 2003. Since then, it's hosted thousands of punk, metal, indie rock, and hip-hop acts.

The "T-Rock," as some regulars knew it, has never hurt for acts wanting to play there. Not even now: A glance at the venue's calendar shows concerts booked almost nightly through the end of October, and a few already scheduled for November.

The bar/venue was owned by husband-and-wife duo Erik and Gretchen Funk.

A search of Hennepin County property records shows the building itself was constructed in 1901, and is owned by Yellow Crown Inc., based in St. Paul.