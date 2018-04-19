Travis Scott's Super Bowl weekend no-show: Who's to blame?

This is one of them.

The Super Bowl's early February takeover included a sea of high-end parties and entertainment gigs. Three Minnesota-based promoters – Alex Martini, Jefferson Agar, and Patrick Johnston – who run the events company PJAM LLC, weren’t about to miss out on the opportunity. They booked a venue –Myth Live in Maplewood – and planned to fill it.

The promoters scheduled a 30 minute set on Saturday, Feb. 3 with Travis Scott, a rapper who, on top of having co-written songs with the likes of Kanye West, Rihanna, and Madonna, has two platinum LPs and is dating Kylie Jenner. His shows are so wild, Rolling Stone reported, that they’ve gotten him arrested. This was going to be a banger.

The only problem: Scott (real name Jacques Webster) had already been booked months earlier for a gig that same night in Las Vegas. He was still fine signing on, with the caveat, according to Scott's people, that PJAM had to get him from Los Angeles to Maplewood to Las Vegas on time.

PJAM agreed and paid a total of $150,000 in advance of the event, plus arrangements for a private jet for Scott and whoever wanted to come with him to Minnesota. He’d get rest of his fee -- $50,000 worth -- after the show.

Feb. 3 came and went, and Scott never appeared in Maplewood.

So, PJAM sued Scott for breach of contract, saying they did everything Scott asked and he just didn’t show. TMZ even speculated he'd skipped out because Scott and Jenner’s baby, Stormi, was born on Feb. 1, days before he was supposed to perform. The gossip site also also reported that ticket holders were offered refunds, and theories as to Scott's absence bounced around Twitter.

Scott, for his part, turned around and countersued with some high-powered attorneys of his own – namely, Howard King of King, Holmes, Paterno & Soriano. King has represented a lengthy list of notable music acts, from Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg to Metallica, in its lawsuit against Napster.

King's claim, on behalf of Travis Scott, is that the rapper didn’t ditch out on anything. He didn’t get to Maplewood because, in spite of multiple requests, PJAM never sent a confirmed travel itinerar: no departure time, no landing time, no tail number.

Scott's lawyers also allege PJAM didn’t have the funds to arrange transportation to begin with, or to pay the remaining $50,000 of his fee. Scott didn’t make it to Maplewood, they say, because PJAM had no intention of getting him there.

But on top of that, Scott is peeved at PJAM for some supposed rumormongering. Part of the contract was a confidentiality clause. Nobody could know about the arrangements for the event.

With Scott and Jenner’s baby on the way, the press was already breathing down their necks. Scott’s lawyers claim that after Scott signed on, Agar turned around and leaked the whole shebang to TMZ, which published an article with the headline “Travis Scott Working a Double Shift Super Bowl LII Weekend.” The story included some of the details of the contract. It didn’t help that Agar posted on Twitter that he was “TMZ famous now.”

“Three wannabe promoters… and their company PJAM contracted with Travis Scott to appear at a February 3 show under terms they had no financial ability to satisfy,” King said in a statement. “In an obvious attempt to shake Travis down and avoid the consequences of their breaches, they filed a spurious lawsuit while spreading specious falsehoods in the press.”

Also: PJAM misspelled “Jacques” in their lawsuit.

Neither Myth Live nor PJAM responded in time to requests for comment.