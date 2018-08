Travis Scott’s coming to Target Center in December

The multiplatinum rapper (and pa to Kylie Jenner’s baby) was scheduled to perform at Myth on February in conjunction with the Super Bowl, but he didn’t make it. Scott and the promoters disputed the reasons for his no show, resulting in quite the legal hullaballoo.

Now Scott will be in Minneapolis on December 8, for a much bigger (and probably less expensive) show at Target Center. Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 24, from Ticketmaster, for an as-yet-undisclosed sum.

Scott’s latest album, Astroworld, debuted at number one and has remained there for a second week—much to the chagrin of Nicki Minaj, whose new album, Queen, was thereby blocked from the top slot. In a series of angry tweets one might almost call “presidential,” Minaj accused Scott of retaining his Billboard chart rank though unseemly commercial machinations.

So, no, don’t expect a special guest appearance from Nicki.

