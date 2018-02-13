Trampled by Turtles stampede into 2018 with new album, tour
You might say that Trampled by Turtles are coming out of their shell. (I wouldn’t say that. Not ever. But you might.)
The Duluth folk/bluegrass outfit announced that they’ll release their new album, Life Is Good on the Open Road, on May 4. Not at all coincidentally, TBT will also play the Palace Theatre that night. And again on the night after that, which, as you calendar specialists will have already deduced, is May 5. They will then hit the road for three months, where, presumably, their lives will be good.
TBT haven’t released a new album since Wild Animals in 2014, and their performances went from few in 2016 to none in 2017, as frontman Dave Simonett concentrated on his Dead Man Winter project.
Tickets to the Palace shows go on sale tomorrow, Wednesday, Feb. 14, at 10 a.m. via eTix.com -- $25 for floor, $40 for balcony.
Want to hear a new Trampled by Turtles song called "Kelly's Bar"? That can be arranged.
Trampled by Turtles tour dates
May 4 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
May 5 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
May 6 - Madison, WI @ Capitol Theater
May 8 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues
May 9 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
May 11 - New York, NY @ Playstation Theater
May 12 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
May 13 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
May 15 - Raleigh, NC @ Ritz
May 17 - Asheville, NC @ Highland Brewing
May 18 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
May 19 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
May 20 - Chicago, IL #Thalia Hall
June 21 - Tahoe, NV @ Montbleau
June 22 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre
June 23 - San Diego, CA @ Humphreys By The Bay
June 27 - Seattle, WA @ Woodland Park Zoo
June 29 - Portland, OR @ Oregon Zoo Amphitheater
June 30 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
July 19 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks
July 21 - Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater
July 22 - Bozeman, MT @ Bridger Brewing
Comments
More from Music
Sponsor Content