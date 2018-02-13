Trampled by Turtles stampede into 2018 with new album, tour

The Duluth folk/bluegrass outfit announced that they’ll release their new album, Life Is Good on the Open Road, on May 4. Not at all coincidentally, TBT will also play the Palace Theatre that night. And again on the night after that, which, as you calendar specialists will have already deduced, is May 5. They will then hit the road for three months, where, presumably, their lives will be good.

TBT haven’t released a new album since Wild Animals in 2014, and their performances went from few in 2016 to none in 2017, as frontman Dave Simonett concentrated on his Dead Man Winter project.

Tickets to the Palace shows go on sale tomorrow, Wednesday, Feb. 14, at 10 a.m. via eTix.com -- $25 for floor, $40 for balcony.

Want to hear a new Trampled by Turtles song called "Kelly's Bar"? That can be arranged.

Trampled by Turtles tour dates

May 4 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

May 5 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

May 6 - Madison, WI @ Capitol Theater

May 8 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues

May 9 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

May 11 - New York, NY @ Playstation Theater

May 12 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

May 13 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

May 15 - Raleigh, NC @ Ritz

May 17 - Asheville, NC @ Highland Brewing

May 18 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

May 19 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

May 20 - Chicago, IL #Thalia Hall

June 21 - Tahoe, NV @ Montbleau

June 22 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

June 23 - San Diego, CA @ Humphreys By The Bay

June 27 - Seattle, WA @ Woodland Park Zoo

June 29 - Portland, OR @ Oregon Zoo Amphitheater

June 30 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

July 19 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks

July 21 - Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

July 22 - Bozeman, MT @ Bridger Brewing