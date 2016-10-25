Trampled by Turtles close 'first chapter,' go on hiatus

The Duluth band hinted at that news Sunday with this cryptic tweet:

Going away for a little while. We love you all. Thanks for an amazing first chapter. — Trampled by Turtles (@tbtduluth) October 24, 2016

The sleuths over at Saving Country Music worked backwards, and discovered an October 13 press release from TbT frontman Dave Simonett's alt-country solo project, Dead Man Winter, embedded with more clues. It reads thusly:

“After 14 years of leading the successful progressive bluegrass outfit, Simonett chose to put the band on hold, and for the first time, dedicate an entire album to one topic. The 10 songs that comprise ‘Furnace’ reflect a man coming to terms with a painful divorce and the heartbreaking separation from his two children."

Due out January 27, the forthcoming Dead Man Winter album is titled Furnace. The "introspective" and "venomous" LP, DMW's second, was recorded at legendary Pachyderm Studios. You can read more about the lovingly restored Cannon Falls, Minnesota, recording space here.

But back to TbT!

The twangy five-piece earned a devoted worldwide fanbase over the past 13 years and eight albums, including 2014's Wild Animals. Their Festival Palomino music fest, which went down last month at Hall's Island in Minneapolis, has bloomed into a regional destination for fans of roots and Americana music.

What does the future hold for Trampled by Turtles and Festival Palomino? We reached out to the band's representatives for more info -- stay tuned.