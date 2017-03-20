Tool and Don Henley coming to Xcel this June (not together, unfortunately)
Art-metal heavy-thinkers Tool, known for their groundbreaking and grotesque visuals, and Don Henley, the most somber Eagle of them all, will both swing by St. Paul this summer.
Tool will hit the Xcel on Friday, June 9. Tickets are $75-$85 and will be available via Ticketmaster on Friday, March 24.
“If you study history at all, the U.S. is long overdue for a fall,” Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan told the Guardian in January. Which I guess is his way of seeing you'd better see Tool live while you've still got a chance.
Dour Don Henley will take some time out from stirring up and then swatting down Eagles reunion rumors to bring his tour to town on Monday, June 18. Tickets are $77-$147 and also go on sale this Friday via Ticketmaster.
The Henley concert announcement contains that magical phrase you always want to hear before buying tickets to a veteran performer’s show: “He will perform songs spanning his entire career." Translation: If you weren't too jazzed by Henley’s latest, Nashville-recorded album, Cass County, which he featured at his State Fair show last fall, don't fret. You're gonna get plenty of “Life in the Fast Lane” and “Boys of Summer.”
