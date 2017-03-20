Tool and Don Henley coming to Xcel this June (not together, unfortunately)

Tool will hit the Xcel on Friday, June 9. Tickets are $75-$85 and will be available via Ticketmaster on Friday, March 24.

“If you study history at all, the U.S. is long overdue for a fall,” Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan told the Guardian in January. Which I guess is his way of seeing you'd better see Tool live while you've still got a chance.

Dour Don Henley will take some time out from stirring up and then swatting down Eagles reunion rumors to bring his tour to town on Monday, June 18. Tickets are $77-$147 and also go on sale this Friday via Ticketmaster.



The Henley concert announcement contains that magical phrase you always want to hear before buying tickets to a veteran performer’s show: “He will perform songs spanning his entire career." Translation: If you weren't too jazzed by Henley’s latest, Nashville-recorded album, Cass County, which he featured at his State Fair show last fall, don't fret. You're gonna get plenty of “Life in the Fast Lane” and “Boys of Summer.”