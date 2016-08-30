The Bay Area pop-rapper, 27, started things off at MTV's Video Music Awards on Sunday. That's where he spit a guest verse on "Make Me ...," the comeback single from Britney Spears. The performance received lukewarm praise, with many critics deeming it cruel to put Britney's appearance next to Beyoncé's, as the latter pop star is a goddamn force of nature.

And the "Make Me ..." moment wasn't without viral controversy. G-Eazy sleazily tried to improv a mid-song kiss, which Britney coolly rejected. The moment quickly dominated the gossipy corners of internet, including, it turns out, this one:

G-Eazy goes in for the kiss and Brit is like NOOOPE: https://t.co/LSgDj9XCch pic.twitter.com/PPImEMyM9n — BreatheHeavy (@breatheheavycom) August 29, 2016

His tabloid-y week was not complete. An anonymous Snapchat video emerged Tuesday via Perez Hilton of what appears to be G-Eazy snorting ... something ... off the chest of a young woman. If movies have taught dorks like me anything, it's that the substance is usually cocaine -- a drug!!! Anyway, here's the clip:

LIFE OF A RAPPER pic.twitter.com/DfjPtxgBt8 — LASTCALL (@SmackDatBooty69) August 30, 2016

Will G-Eazy ride that (alleged) high to a successful state fair showing? Tickets are still available. Billy Bob Thorton and his Boxmasters should restore some sanity when they hit the free Bandshell Tonight! stage Wednesday and Thursday.