The former 'Mats/Guns N' Roses bassist announced Wednesday that his mid-'90s alt-rock outfit would resurface with a new album in 2017, plus a vinyl reissue of their only other LP -- 1993's Friday Night Is Killing Me.

"I found myself longing to make a record in the same way that we made the early Replacements records: live, in the studio, as a band. The last record I really did that on was called Friday Night Is Killing Me," Stinson says in a press release, adding that he's been recording songs in that style -- "the spontaneity, the solidarity, the piss, the vinegar, the good times, and the angst" -- with old friends since early 2015.

And so, logically, we have today's news.

"A majority of the people I played these tracks for said it reminded them of the Bash & Pop record," the Minnesota-launched rocker continues. "Alas, there you have it. A new Bash & Pop record coming soon!"

But you won't have any original members other than Stinson. Drummer Steve Foley, who also briefly manned the kit for the Replacements, died in 2008; guitarist Steve Brantseg and bassist Kevin Foley are not re-upping.

This version of the band -- which may only exist on the new release -- consists of Luther Dickinson (North Mississippi Allstars), Frank Ferrer (Guns N' Roses), Cat Popper (Puss n Boots), Steve Selvidge (Hold Steady), Joe Sirois (Mighty Mighty Bosstones), and others, according to the press release.

Fans can pre-order the forthcoming album, which will arrive via Fat Possum Records, and the Friday Night reissue here. The crowd-funding effort behind the new B&P full-length includes new merch goodies. Oh, and the opportunity to have Tommy officiate your wedding (that'll set ya back $5,000).

Bash & Pop originally only lasted from '92, the year after the 'Mats split, until 1994, the year they scored some indie-film notoriety for appearing on the Clerks soundtrack. The band featured Stinson on lead vocals, and he was unabashed (and pop?) about striving to recreate a vintage Replacements sound.

"It just never turned into the band I envisioned it to be," he told Goldmine magazine in 1996. "When The Replacements broke up, my original idea was to form a group that was basically the same thing the Mats were early on, which was a spirited band with a good chemistry, and which shared the same vision."

Stinson and 'Mats frontman Paul Westerberg enjoyed a successful Replacements reunion from 2012-'15. Stinson rocked stadiums and cashed Axl Rose's checks as the bassist of Gn'R for more a dozen years; original bassist Duff McKagan rejoined Axl earlier this year.