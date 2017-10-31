Toki Wright will host the Current’s new hip-hop show

But if you’re everybody else, I’ve got some good news: The radio station announced this morning that prominent local MC, activist, and educator Toki Wright is coming aboard as its newest on-air personality.

There’s been a hip-hop-shaped hole in the 89.3 playlist since Kevin Beacham and Siddiq’s H2 aired its final episode in May, and the station announced its search for a rap DJ shortly afterward.

Wright will start prepping the show in November (hey, that’s tomorrow), and it will begin airing early next year, according to a press release from the Current.

The new program will premiere at a time when there’s never been more hip-hop on Twin Cities radio. In addition to Go 95.3 and rap oldies outlets Hot 102.5 and Vibe 105, KMOJ joined the fray with its own HD hip-hop station this year.

Just think: It’s been only 38 years since “Rapper’s Delight,” and already we can hear the most popular music in the world on our radios right here in Minnesota. As a great man once said, what a time to be alive.