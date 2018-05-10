TML broils up a heady U.K. radio set in this week’s recommended mix

Just kidding—chances are that if you’re reading this, you’ve heard of it. Too Much Love was the weekly First Avenue dance party hosted by Peter Lansky for eight years, finishing off in February 2014. Back then, Lansky went under the DJ name SovietPanda; these days he’s content with just being TML.

TML’s Noods Radio—Being Broiled (March 16, 2018) is the first monthly show Lansky recorded for Bristol’s Noods Radio; the second went up April 20. (You can find a handful of other recent mixes by scrolling down the TML homepage.) “The goal of the radio show is to play as if I were at a club without restrictions or dancefloor conventions,” Lansky explains. “It’s also a chance to showcase music from my friends and our label Always Human Tapes. I record these mixes live with no set tracklist. I compile a bunch of tracks I’m into, do my best to turn my brain off, and let intuition take over.” The set does just that, ping-ponging from glitch electronica to jittery acid to clanging jungle like it’s the most natural thing in the world.

A Minneapolitan of fourteen years (he lives in the Kenny neighborhood), Lansky grew up outside of Chicago. He began to DJ out only a year after arriving in the Twin Cities, and it wasn’t long thereafter that he began Too Much Love.

“During that time I also played at a very wide, sometimes bizarre variety of places in Minneapolis,” says Lansky. “In general, I like to play places that are dark and loud. Early gigs included a slot on Radio K and a residency at the Dinkytowner. I’ve played at the Weisman, the Walker, and the Sculpture Garden; inside a Target; on a parade float; in several warehouses, basements, and DIY spaces; at actual raves for Woody McBride and Drop Bass Network; outside the Metrodome and on the lawn at the U; at fashion shows and hotels; at Epic and Myth; had additional residencies at Clubhouse Jager (pre-Nazi stuff) and the Kitty Cat Klub; covered for Jake Rudh at Transmission and Fridays at Jetset.

“I think having opened for James Murphy and Regis in the same night sums up the range that I play,” he adds. “I play music that resonates with me, a distinction that ends up cutting across a range of genres. In general, it’s electronic music, often made by weird people in their bedrooms.”

These days, that category includes Lansky himself. “Currently I dedicate as much time as possible to recording music,” he says. “As a result, I am intentional about which gigs I take, and play in town much less often.” In July, that means “a small run of shows on the east coast.” Locals won’t get to see him in action until he plays “the main stage at this year’s Even Furthur. I’m hoping my set will make people who aren’t tripping feel like they are, and vice versa.”

