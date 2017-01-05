Tiny Minnesota town getting new coffee shop, 'Museum of Deth' thanks to Megadeth co-founder

Answering that call is Dave Ellefson, co-founder of heavy metal legends Megadeth and, apparently, a budding coffee magnate. The veteran bassist, 52, is a native of Jackson, and he's set to bring a new coffee shop to Main Street this spring, reports Ross Raihala of the Pioneer Press.

Ellefson and friend Susan Reiter will unveil the physical location for Ellefson Coffee Co. on Monday. It's set to replace Reiter's existing Coffee Choices concept.

Will it rock? It will rock. That's because the shop will double as a storefront for label/production company Ellefson Music Productions, plus house Ellefson's “Museum of Deth" memorabilia collection.

As for the coffee offerings, the signature blend is Urban Legend, a roast inspired by an eerie local urban legend "we all lost sleep over," according to the website. Less spooky varieties include Roast in Peace, Kenya Thrash, and She Wolf.

Here's Ellefson talking about his soon-to-open shop in a press release:

“I’ve been blessed to travel the world year after year as a musician but my roots have always stayed in Jackson. It’s a true honor for our coffee brand to have a retail shop on the Main Street I grew up on, and to serve the very community I was born and raised in. Aside from some great coffee and a fun rock 'n' roll atmosphere, our store is a go-to destination for coffee that also tells my story of heavy metal and global music history.”

Formed in 1983, Megadeth is still shredding hard. The Los Angeles quartet won over St. Paul's Roy Wilkins Auditorium with their guitar heroics last fall, frontman Dave Mustaine's notoriously problematic political antics notwithstanding.