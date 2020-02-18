Tickets ($60-$88) go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via Etix and the fair box office. Handsome Texas trio Midland will open.

McGraw, 52, will likely be promoting his upcoming album, due out sometime this year, when he arrives at the fair. "This project is really a tapestry of life, I can’t wait for everybody to hear it," the country superstar teased last fall to Taste of Country. McGraw's last studio album, 2017's The Rest of Our Life, was a collab with his very famous wife, Faith Hill. Through his prolific career, McGraw has racked up three Grammys and 43 No. 1 singles, according to Tuesday's press release. He headlined the first-ever Twin Cities Summer Jam music fest last July at Shakopee's Canterbury Park.

Two other '20 State Fair Grandstand shows have already been announced: The Doobie Brothers with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band (Aug. 28) and Darci Lynne & Friends with the Okee Dokee Brothers (Sept. 7).

Take us out, Taylor.